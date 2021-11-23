Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to guard Ja Morant (12) in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (11-5) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -11

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

    • The 112.1 points per game the Jazz record are the same as the Grizzlies allow.
    • When Utah totals more than 114.7 points, it is 7-1.
    • Memphis is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 109.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 102.4 the Jazz allow.
    • Memphis has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
    • Utah is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fifth.
    • The Jazz average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant averages enough points (25.1 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.6 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is reliable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

