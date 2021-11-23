Nov 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins listens to guard Ja Morant (12) in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (11-5) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -11 221.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

The 112.1 points per game the Jazz record are the same as the Grizzlies allow.

When Utah totals more than 114.7 points, it is 7-1.

Memphis is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 109.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 102.4 the Jazz allow.

Memphis has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Utah is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fifth.

The Jazz average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Jazz are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch