Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (46-32) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies
- The Jazz average 113.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up.
- Utah has a 41-9 record when scoring more than 109.2 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 43-7.
- The Grizzlies put up 7.5 more points per game (115.4) than the Jazz give up (107.9).
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Memphis is 49-8.
- Utah's record is 41-18 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Jazz average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is dependable from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.
