Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (46-32) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

  • The Jazz average 113.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Utah has a 41-9 record when scoring more than 109.2 points.
  • When Memphis gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 43-7.
  • The Grizzlies put up 7.5 more points per game (115.4) than the Jazz give up (107.9).
  • When it scores more than 107.9 points, Memphis is 49-8.
  • Utah's record is 41-18 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
  • The Jazz average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies' Ja Morant puts up enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams' stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 7.1 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is dependable from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
