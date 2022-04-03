Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (46-32) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

The Jazz average 113.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up.

Utah has a 41-9 record when scoring more than 109.2 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 113.4 points, it is 43-7.

The Grizzlies put up 7.5 more points per game (115.4) than the Jazz give up (107.9).

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Memphis is 49-8.

Utah's record is 41-18 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Jazz average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.6 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 26.1 points and distributes 5.4 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch