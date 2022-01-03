How to Watch Grizzlies at Nets

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies have won four straight games and face a test Monday against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the Nets.
    The Grizzlies (23–14) are on a roll and face a huge test against the Nets (23–11) on Monday night.

    The Nets are in second place in the Eastern Conference after Chicago jumped into first with back-to-back buzzer-beater wins. The Grizzlies have won four in a row and are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ja Morant has really hit his stride over the past four games, putting up and average of 30.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

    This is the first game of the season between the Grizzlies and Nets, with Memphis sweeping last year’s pair of games against Brooklyn.

    The Nets have lost three of five, with all three losses at home. Kyrie Irving is expected to make his return to the Nets this week when they hit the road, but Monday offers an opportunity to get a win and build momentum.

    The Grizzlies were abysmal on defense through their first 19 games, giving up 116.4 points per game to their opponents. Since then, they are allowing just 99.7 points per game to their opponents and look like a different team.

    Since turning the defense around, the Grizzlies have gone 14–4 and have built up a 5.5 game lead over Dallas in the Southwest Division.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
