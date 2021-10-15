How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

The Grizzlies, led by third-year star Ja Morant, go head to head with Zach LaVine and the undefeated Bulls in their NBA preseason finale.

The Grizzlies are 3–2 this preseason heading into their preseason finale Friday against the Bulls.

Memphis beat the Bucks 87–77 and the Hornets 128–98 to start off 2–0 before losing to the Hawks 91–87. They split the next two matchups, beating the Pistons 127–92 and losing to the Pacers 109–107 in their most recent game.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Online:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

You can live stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago has only played three games this preseason, but the Bulls have won them all. They beat the Cavaliers by 131–95, then the Pelicans 121–85, then they just squeaked by the Cavaliers 102-101 in their most recent contest.

Chicago continued to look like a powerful team against Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 23 points. Newly acquired Nikola Vucevic scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Zach LaVine was the third-leading scorer with 13 points.

In the Grizzlies' most recent loss, they looked talented but could not finish the job. Guard Sam Merrill played 33 minutes and went 11-for-17 from the field with 30 points. Rookie Ziaire Williams showed his talent as well, scoring 19 points in the starting lineup. Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson did not play.

Both teams look very different than they did last year. Chicago added Vucevic, DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, who are all expected to be a part of their starting lineup.

Regional restrictions may apply.