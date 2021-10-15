How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies, led by third-year star Ja Morant, go head to head with Zach LaVine and the undefeated Bulls in their NBA preseason finale.
    Author:

    The Grizzlies are 3–2 this preseason heading into their preseason finale Friday against the Bulls.

    Memphis beat the Bucks 87–77 and the Hornets 128–98 to start off 2–0 before losing to the Hawks 91–87. They split the next two matchups, beating the Pistons 127–92 and losing to the Pacers 109–107 in their most recent game.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports

    You can live stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicago has only played three games this preseason, but the Bulls have won them all. They beat the Cavaliers by 131–95, then the Pelicans 121–85, then they just squeaked by the Cavaliers 102-101 in their most recent contest.

    Chicago continued to look like a powerful team against Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 23 points. Newly acquired Nikola Vucevic scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Zach LaVine was the third-leading scorer with 13 points.

    In the Grizzlies' most recent loss, they looked talented but could not finish the job. Guard Sam Merrill played 33 minutes and went 11-for-17 from the field with 30 points. Rookie Ziaire Williams showed his talent as well, scoring 19 points in the starting lineup. Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson did not play.

    Both teams look very different than they did last year. Chicago added Vucevic, DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, who are all expected to be a part of their starting lineup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16868413
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dowling Catholic at Valley in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863547
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138607
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15961809
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445
    High School Football

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15962050
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911688
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910599
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy