How to Watch Grizzlies at Cavaliers

The Grizzlies look to win their sixth straight game as they visit the Cavaliers.

There is no stopping the Grizzlies right now.

They are 10 games above .500 and have won their last five games. In that stretch they have beaten the Lakers, Suns and Nets, who all are expected to make the playoffs. Memphis cruised to a 118–104 victory over Brooklyn, as Ja Morant scored 36 points.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The entire NBA is watching. Morant has been the standout of the 2019 NBA draft, as Zion Williamson has had to work through many injuries. Morant has put the Grizzlies on the map as they sit fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Speaking of turnarounds, the Cavaliers are poised to make the playoffs for the first time without LeBron James since the 1990s as they sit fifth in the East. They've come off a tough stretch, losing three in a row, but then snapped that streak against Indiana in their last game.

That game was a hard-fought 108–104 win against the Pacers, as rookie Evan Mobley scored 24 points to help lead a comeback for the Cavs. He's looking like a steal in last year's draft out of USC even as the third overall pick. Look for the team to build on that momentum against the Grizzlies.

Regional restrictions may apply.