How to Watch Grizzlies at Mavericks

    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Mavericks will host the Grizzlies with a lot of star power missing from both sides.
    Author:

    Coming off of one of their most impressive wins in franchise history, the Grizzlies will now head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. In a matchup between two of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference, this could be a game that ends up being impactful for seeding.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live Stream: You can stream Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into today’s contest, the Mavericks will be on the second night of a back-to-back. For most of the season, they’ve been a great team at home, which should play to their advantage in this contest.

    While he’s missed time with injury, Luka Dončić has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. His supporting cast will ultimately be what determines how good Dallas can be this season.

    The Grizzlies are still without their best player in Ja Morant, but they haven’t skipped a beat in his absence. They’re coming off of a 73-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, which marked the largest margin of victory in NBA history.

    With the Memphis offense catching fire as of late, it will have the opportunity to keep the streak alive against a relatively poor Mavs defense. Rising star Jaren Jackson Jr. is starting to emerge as a leader on this Grizzlies team, with the chance to have another huge performance tonight.

    Despite being without Morant, Memphis has gotten great production from the rest of the roster to help fill the void.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
