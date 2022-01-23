How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies and the Mavericks battle for the top in the Southwest Division.

Since falling to 9-10 this season, the Grizzlies have gone 23-6 overall, vaulting them up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Their divisional rivals, the Mavericks (26-20), have had a similar journey. Dallas has gone 11-3 since they fell to 15-17 on the season and seem to have found the juice to challenge not only Memphis in the division, but maybe to be the sleeper team in the Western Conference as a whole.

Memphis had one of the worst games of its season, while Dallas got a triple-double from Luka Doncic in their most recent game. 

In its three games this season, Dallas is averaging 102.0 points per game and Memphis is averaging 92.7 per game.

This season Memphis is averaging at least 103.0 PPG against every team they have faced at least twice other than Dallas. Overall this season, Memphis is averaging 112.1 PPG, good for No. 4 in the NBA.

Dallas just seems to knock Memphis out of its rhythm and has its number defensively.

This is the final game of the season between these two teams, which if the Mavericks win, give them the season series for any tiebreakers in the division or conference.

The Dallas defense has been great all year and even more potent as of late. Overall for the season, Dallas is No. 3 in the NBA at 102.8 points allowed per game. Just over the Mavericks last 14 games, they are down to allowing only 97.4 points per game to opponents and are really grinding teams down.

They have allowed 100+ points only five times in this stretch and over 110+ points once.

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
