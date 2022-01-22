Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis travels to Ball Arena in Denver to take on a Nuggets team coming off a high-scoring win over the Clippers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, but are still one of the hottest teams in basketball.

Meet Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Meet Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

You can stream Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Grizzlies are one of three teams in the league that has at least 30 wins. They also have a 4.5-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the division.

The Denver Nuggets are trying to stay above .500. At 23-20, Nikola Jokic has had to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the Nuggets in the hunt for the playoffs. 

Denver has been without Jamal Murray as he is recovering from a torn ACL and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. has been injured. 

The Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 14 games and went on an 11-game winning streak during that time. 

Budding superstar Ja Morant has proved to be too much to handle most nights, and the Grizzlies also have a number of solid players along with Morant like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

