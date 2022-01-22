How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

Memphis travels to Ball Arena in Denver to take on a Nuggets team coming off a high-scoring win over the Clippers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, but are still one of the hottest teams in basketball.

The Grizzlies are one of three teams in the league that has at least 30 wins. They also have a 4.5-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the division.

The Denver Nuggets are trying to stay above .500. At 23-20, Nikola Jokic has had to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the Nuggets in the hunt for the playoffs.

Denver has been without Jamal Murray as he is recovering from a torn ACL and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. has been injured.

The Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 14 games and went on an 11-game winning streak during that time.

Budding superstar Ja Morant has proved to be too much to handle most nights, and the Grizzlies also have a number of solid players along with Morant like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

