As teams start to get in a groove early in the season, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the hot Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the final undefeated teams left in the NBA with a record of 4-0 at this point in the season. They'll face a young, talented Memphis Grizzlies team. Both squads project to be playoff teams, which is why this is one of today's top matchups.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV:

The reason the Warriors have been so good this season is partially due to how special Steph Curry has been. In his 13th NBA season, he looks as good as ever. Through four games he's averaged 29.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

While the Grizzlies don't have the undefeated record that Golden State does, they've looked solid to this point. Their young star Ja Morant has been among the best players in the entire NBA this season. He's already notched a 40-point game early on, showing just how explosive he can be as a scorer.

These two teams faced off in the play-in tournament last season, with Memphis coming out on top behind 35 points from Morant. This will be the first time the Warriors and Grizzlies play since that matchup, meaning competitive spirits will be high.

Both the Warriors and Grizzlies were fringe playoff teams last season but are looking to take a step in the right direction in the 2021-22 season.

