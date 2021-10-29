Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    As teams start to get in a groove early in the season, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the hot Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors are one of the final undefeated teams left in the NBA with a record of 4-0 at this point in the season. They'll face a young, talented Memphis Grizzlies team. Both squads project to be playoff teams, which is why this is one of today's top matchups.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The reason the Warriors have been so good this season is partially due to how special Steph Curry has been. In his 13th NBA season, he looks as good as ever. Through four games he's averaged 29.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

    While the Grizzlies don't have the undefeated record that Golden State does, they've looked solid to this point. Their young star Ja Morant has been among the best players in the entire NBA this season. He's already notched a 40-point game early on, showing just how explosive he can be as a scorer. 

    These two teams faced off in the play-in tournament last season, with Memphis coming out on top behind 35 points from Morant. This will be the first time the Warriors and Grizzlies play since that matchup, meaning competitive spirits will be high.

    Both the Warriors and Grizzlies were fringe playoff teams last season but are looking to take a step in the right direction in the 2021-22 season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy