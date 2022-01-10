How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Memphis Grizzlies seem like they are trying to prove a point in every game they play this season. That's especially the case against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) are no longer a “good young team” in the Western Conference, they are just one of the best teams in the conference. That is what the Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) were hoping to be and still could be this year. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has the Grizzlies ready to play no matter the roster, injuries, health and safety scenario or opponent.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV:

The Grizzlies are looking to make the Los Angeles two-step today after a commanding win over the Clippers without star Ja Morant. 

Every time these teams have squared off this season it has either been a classic ending or a great Grizzlies performance in their evolution as a team.

The Lakers won the first game in a 121-118 thriller, with the Lakers holding on just enough and closing out with free throws.

Since then, the Grizzlies have won both games. Ja Morant exploded for 41 points and 10 rebounds in a win against the Lakers at the end of the year.

The Lakers have the experience, size and physicality to make the Grizzlies pay, but the Grizzlies are proving to be a more energetic, athletic and motivated team in their head-to-head games.

This season has been a rise for the Grizzlies to not only just a fun, young team, but a competent contender in the Western Conference that has the fourth most wins in the NBA as of today.

The Grizzlies are for real and a harsh look in the mirror for the Lakers when it comes to their future, their roster building and how good the conference has become.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
