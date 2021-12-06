How to Watch Grizzlies at Heat

The Grizzlies are on a roll as they come into Miami to take on the Heat.

The Grizzlies are looking more like a legitimate contender every day. They've won four of their last five games, and two games ago they beat the Thunder by an NBA record 73 points.

How to Watch: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Game

Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Memphis followed up that win with a less noteworthy but still impressive win against the Mavericks on the road. The Grizzlies never trailed in that game and are the first team to not trail or be tied in four consecutive games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They head to Miami on Monday looking for their fourth straight win.

The Heat have one more win than Memphis this season with a 14–10 record. The Heat will try to bounce back from a 22-point loss to the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Miami will still be without Jimmy Butler on Monday, and the Grizzlies will continue to be without Ja Morant. It will be interesting to see which team can pull off this win without its biggest star.

