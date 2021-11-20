How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday, the Grizzlies will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season continues Saturday as the Grizzlies and Timberwolves meet up for an intriguing game in Minnesota.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    You can live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Grizzlies have been led by star point guard Ja Morant. They have gone 8–7 heading into this game and are fresh off a 120–108 win over the Clippers. Morant scored 28 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists in the big win.

    On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have not been consistent. Minnesota holds a 6–9 record entering this matchup. In their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 115–90, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists in the win.

    Both of these teams are young and full of talent. They both are looking to find a way into the postseason. Only time will tell whether or not they can accomplish that goal, but this matchup will be well worth watching .

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in Men's College Basketball

    48 seconds ago
    oklahoma state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    48 seconds ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Illinois at DePaul

    48 seconds ago
    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17167895
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Bucks

    48 seconds ago
    wyoming football
    College Football

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Stanford vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy