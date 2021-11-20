How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

On Saturday, the Grizzlies will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

So far this season, the Grizzlies have been led by star point guard Ja Morant. They have gone 8–7 heading into this game and are fresh off a 120–108 win over the Clippers. Morant scored 28 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists in the big win.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have not been consistent. Minnesota holds a 6–9 record entering this matchup. In their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 115–90, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Both of these teams are young and full of talent. They both are looking to find a way into the postseason. Only time will tell whether or not they can accomplish that goal, but this matchup will be well worth watching .

