How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies are set to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night in NBA action.

With the All-Star break right around the corner, the NBA is set to feature a great slate of games on Tuesday night. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Grizzlies traveling to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Both teams are loaded with talent and should give fans a great game.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Grizzlies are 40–18 and one of the best and hottest teams in the NBA. Ja Morant has been amazing this year and the team is not a fluke. Memphis is coming off a 125–118 win over the Hornets in its last game.

On the other side, the Pelicans are 23–34 and are looking to make a push at a spot in the play-in tournament. They made a huge move ahead of the trade deadline to acquire CJ McCollum from the Trail Blazers. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up defeating the Raptors by a final score of 120–90.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters. They also both can score at a high level, which will provide top-notch entertainment.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators

57 seconds ago
Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

57 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) talk during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

57 seconds ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17654598
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling in Canada: Canada vs. U.S.

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17680979
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. U.S.

57 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos de Guapiles vs. New York City FC

57 seconds ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Georgia Tech

57 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy