How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

The Grizzlies are set to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night in NBA action.

With the All-Star break right around the corner, the NBA is set to feature a great slate of games on Tuesday night. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Grizzlies traveling to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Both teams are loaded with talent and should give fans a great game.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Grizzlies are 40–18 and one of the best and hottest teams in the NBA. Ja Morant has been amazing this year and the team is not a fluke. Memphis is coming off a 125–118 win over the Hornets in its last game.

On the other side, the Pelicans are 23–34 and are looking to make a push at a spot in the play-in tournament. They made a huge move ahead of the trade deadline to acquire CJ McCollum from the Trail Blazers. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up defeating the Raptors by a final score of 120–90.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent on their rosters. They also both can score at a high level, which will provide top-notch entertainment.

Regional restrictions may apply.