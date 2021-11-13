How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

The Grizzlies and the Pelicans are set for an intriguing Saturday night NBA showdown in New Orleans.

The Grizzlies hit the road Saturday to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this matchup, the Grizzlies have looked the part of a potential playoff contender. They are 6–6, but Ja Morant has been playing like a superstar.

In its last matchup, Memphis fell to the Suns by a final score of 119–94.

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson has yet to play this season due to injury and New Orleans is currently 1–12. The Pelicans' season is already hanging in the balance and they would like to figure out how to put a few wins together, starting Saturday against the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans' one win so far this season came back on Oct. 25 against the Timberwolves. In the 107–98 victory, Brandon Ingram led the team with 27 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had an eye-popping 23 rebounds.

Regional restrictions may apply.