How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies and the Pelicans are set for an intriguing Saturday night NBA showdown in New Orleans.
    Author:

    The Grizzlies hit the road Saturday to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Grizzlies have looked the part of a potential playoff contender. They are 6–6, but Ja Morant has been playing like a superstar.

    In its last matchup, Memphis fell to the Suns by a final score of 119–94.

    For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson has yet to play this season due to injury and New Orleans is currently 1–12. The Pelicans' season is already hanging in the balance and they would like to figure out how to put a few wins together, starting Saturday against the Grizzlies.

    The Pelicans' one win so far this season came back on Oct. 25 against the Timberwolves. In the 107–98 victory, Brandon Ingram led the team with 27 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had an eye-popping 23 rebounds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17143550
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Senators

    1 minute ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Blue Jackets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17143769
    NHL

    How to Watch Kings at Jets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17149906
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sabres

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the second half at Kyle Field. Calzada was hurt on the play. Texas A&amp;M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Michigan at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) chases down Kentucky Wildcats running back JuTahn McClain (17) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) dives for a touchdown over USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) in the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy