How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies (46-22) have risen to a tie for second place in the Western Conference with the Warriors. They also have the second best record and are slowly growing from the best story in the NBA to one of the best teams in the league.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV:

Ja Morant has been absolutely electric and unstoppable as of late and led Memphis back to a win with 37 points and eight assists.

In its last 10 games, Memphis is only 6-4 though, scoring 118.1 points per game and giving up 113.0 to its opponents. Morant in those games has been unguardable, averaging 33.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Before this stretch, Memphis had won five games in a row and went 8-1. Memphis has become one of the best overall teams in the NBA thanks to its talent and depth.

The Grizzlies have found this success despite Dillon Brooks, the team's best overall defender, second leading scorer and the emotional leader of the team, playing in only 21 games.

Oklahoma City is building something for the future with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and rookie Josh Giddey.

