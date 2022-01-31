How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

The Grizzlies and the 76ers, two of the most exciting teams in the NBA, square off Monday.

This game will look a lot different than the last game between the Grizzlies and the 76ers back in December, in which the Grizzlies (35–17) were without Ja Morant and the 76ers (30–19) were without Joel Embiid. Both players are looking like MVP candidates this season and look to keep the winning going for their teams tonight.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Memphis ran Philadelphia out of the gym in December with a 126–91 win, even without All-Star Ja Morant.

This season Memphis is 24–15 with Morant in the lineup and he has eight double-doubles, one triple double and three games of 40-plus points in a breakout season.

Morant is averaging 26.1 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, nearly all career-highs. He has his team in the third slot in a very competitive Western Conference and rising having won four of five games.

On the other side, the 76ers have gone 14–3 in their last 17 games, shooting up to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In Embiid's 38 starts, Philadelphia is 27–11, with Embiid posting 21 double-doubles, one triple double and six 40-plus point games. He is averaging a career-high 29.1 points and 4.4 assists with 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

These two should make for one of the most intriguing matchups tonight and for years to come.

