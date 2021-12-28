How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Memphis Grizzlies are a team on the rise in the Western Conference, while the Phoenix Suns look to keep pace with the Warriors at the top.
    Author:

    The Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) and the Phoenix Suns (26-6) are both coming off of losses to the Warriors. These are two very different teams in style, build and season goals, but both are playing strong basketball.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns lost to the Warriors in their last outing, but it was another close affair, setting up a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals.

    The Grizzlies are playing a back-to-back tonight coming off a blowout of the Kings. They lost their first game to the Suns earlier this season.

    In their win over the Kings, the Grizzlies scored 127 points with six players in double figures. They were led by Desmond Bane with 28 points (11-for-19), four rebounds and two assists.

    The Grizzlies are starting to get healthy and clicking, rising to the top of the Southwest Division standings.

    For the Suns, they deconstructed the Grizzlies 119-94 at the beginning of their early season win streak.

    In that game, they had seven players in double figures, led by 17 points from both Devin Booker and Jae Crowder. It was a balanced team attack, as the Grizzlies could not get any rhythm going all game.

    Tonight the Grizzlies have five players in Health and Safety Protocol, including Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton and Jarrett Culver.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
