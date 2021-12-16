How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Grizzlies are set to hit the road for a tough matchup against the Trail Blazers.
    Author:

    There will be plenty of good games for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. From top contenders facing off to games that should offer great entertainment, there is a wide selection to choose from. One intriguing matchup will feature the Grizzlies hitting the road for an interesting game against the Trail Blazers in Portland.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Grizzlies have started the season off with a 17-11 record. They have done that without having Ja Morant for a decent period of time due to a knee injury. Memphis is fresh off of a big 126-91 blowout victory against the 76ers.

    On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers could be facing a major roster overhaul. Reports have come out that Damian Lillard is growing frustrated with how the team looks and has been playing. Portland's last game came against the Suns and ended with a 111-107 loss to move them to 11-17 on the year.

    Both of these teams were supposed to be playoff contenders at the beginning of the year. The Grizzlies have lived up to the hype, while the Trail Blazers are in trouble. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Jazz

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17354528
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Kings

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) loses the ball as he drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17360421
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

    53 seconds ago
    washington state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Washington State

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy