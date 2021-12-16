How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Grizzlies are set to hit the road for a tough matchup against the Trail Blazers.

There will be plenty of good games for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. From top contenders facing off to games that should offer great entertainment, there is a wide selection to choose from. One intriguing matchup will feature the Grizzlies hitting the road for an interesting game against the Trail Blazers in Portland.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Grizzlies have started the season off with a 17-11 record. They have done that without having Ja Morant for a decent period of time due to a knee injury. Memphis is fresh off of a big 126-91 blowout victory against the 76ers.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers could be facing a major roster overhaul. Reports have come out that Damian Lillard is growing frustrated with how the team looks and has been playing. Portland's last game came against the Suns and ended with a 111-107 loss to move them to 11-17 on the year.

Both of these teams were supposed to be playoff contenders at the beginning of the year. The Grizzlies have lived up to the hype, while the Trail Blazers are in trouble. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

