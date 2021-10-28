How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers face off in an early-season, competitive matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.

The Grizzlies are off to a 2-1 start this season, sitting at No. 1 in the Southwest and No. 3 in the Western Conference. They beat the Cavaliers 132-121 and Clippers 120-114 before dropping their last game to the Lakers, 121-118, in the last seconds.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trailblazers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 27th, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

The Trail Blazers are 1-2 in their three-game start to the season. They won their season opener against the Kings before losing two straight to the Suns 134-105 and the Clippers 116-86.

Memphis's second-year star Ja Morant is coming off of a 40-point performance where he missed the game-tying free throw in the closing seconds of the game. He will try to continue his hot streak, averaging 35.0 points and 8.0 assists per game.

CJ McCollum is averaging 27.3 points per game on 52.5% field goal percentage. Jusuf Nurkić leads the team in rebounds, averaging 12.0 per game, and superstar Damian Lillard is averaging 7.3 assists to lead the team.

The matchup to watch will be the two competitive points guards Lillard and Morant. Morant has been playing better recently, but Lillard is always a dark horse to be the most explosive player in the league.

