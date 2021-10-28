How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers face off in an early-season, competitive matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.
    The Grizzlies are off to a 2-1 start this season, sitting at No. 1 in the Southwest and No. 3 in the Western Conference. They beat the Cavaliers 132-121 and Clippers 120-114 before dropping their last game to the Lakers, 121-118, in the last seconds.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trailblazers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 27th, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

    You can live stream Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trailblazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trail Blazers are 1-2 in their three-game start to the season. They won their season opener against the Kings before losing two straight to the Suns 134-105 and the Clippers 116-86.

    Memphis's second-year star Ja Morant is coming off of a 40-point performance where he missed the game-tying free throw in the closing seconds of the game. He will try to continue his hot streak, averaging 35.0 points and 8.0 assists per game.

    CJ McCollum is averaging 27.3 points per game on 52.5% field goal percentage. Jusuf Nurkić leads the team in rebounds, averaging 12.0 per game, and superstar Damian Lillard is averaging 7.3 assists to lead the team.

    The matchup to watch will be the two competitive points guards Lillard and Morant. Morant has been playing better recently, but Lillard is always a dark horse to be the most explosive player in the league.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
