How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies will hit the road to take on the Kings in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.
    Author:

    Fans will have their pick of good games to watch around the NBA on Friday night. There are plenty of good matchups ready to tip off this evening. One will feature the Grizzlies hitting the road for a tough matchup against the Kings in Sacramento.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Grizzlies have started the season off with an 18-11 record. They have been able to do so despite Ja Morant missing some time due to a knee injury. Memphis is looking the part of a potential contender in the Western Conference this year.

    On the other side of the court, the Kings have opened up the year with a 12-17 record. They have simply been unable to put everything together despite having a very talented roster. Sacramento is expected to look to make some moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline unless something changes.

    Expect to see these two teams play a very entertaining game against each other tonight. Both teams have a lot of talent and are capable of scoring the ball at a high level. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up snagging a victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy