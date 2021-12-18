How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

The Grizzlies will hit the road to take on the Kings in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

Fans will have their pick of good games to watch around the NBA on Friday night. There are plenty of good matchups ready to tip off this evening. One will feature the Grizzlies hitting the road for a tough matchup against the Kings in Sacramento.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Grizzlies have started the season off with an 18-11 record. They have been able to do so despite Ja Morant missing some time due to a knee injury. Memphis is looking the part of a potential contender in the Western Conference this year.

On the other side of the court, the Kings have opened up the year with a 12-17 record. They have simply been unable to put everything together despite having a very talented roster. Sacramento is expected to look to make some moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline unless something changes.

Expect to see these two teams play a very entertaining game against each other tonight. Both teams have a lot of talent and are capable of scoring the ball at a high level. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up snagging a victory.

