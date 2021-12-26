How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Grizzlies have dropped three games in a row by a total of 17 points and look to rebound against the Kings.
    Author:

    The Grizzlies (19-14) were absolutely scorching, winners in 10 of 11 games before their current three-game losing streak, with all three decided by nine points or less. They head to California to play the Kings (13-20), who they’ve beaten twice this season.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Grizzlies have scored 252 points on the Kings in two games this season, lighting them up on offense and holding them to 103 points per game. 

    The offense is getting used to having star Ja Morant back in the lineup. He missed 12 straight games in which the Grizzlies went 10-2 overall and looked awesome rising to the top of the Southwest Division.

    In his two games back, Morant is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds Morant missed both games against the Kings.

    The Kings have lost two games in a row, averaging 93.5 points per game and going stagnant on offense, despite seeing two of Tyrese Haliburton’s best games of his young career. He is averaging and 23 points, 12 assists per game.

    In fact, he has gone for 21+ points and 10+ assists in his last four games, possibly showing the team he is the future starting point guard.

    Both teams have multiple players out due to injury or health and safety protocols, but this game still features a ton of talent worth watching. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) but is called for a foul in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy