How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

The Grizzlies have dropped three games in a row by a total of 17 points and look to rebound against the Kings.

The Grizzlies (19-14) were absolutely scorching, winners in 10 of 11 games before their current three-game losing streak, with all three decided by nine points or less. They head to California to play the Kings (13-20), who they’ve beaten twice this season.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

The Grizzlies have scored 252 points on the Kings in two games this season, lighting them up on offense and holding them to 103 points per game.

The offense is getting used to having star Ja Morant back in the lineup. He missed 12 straight games in which the Grizzlies went 10-2 overall and looked awesome rising to the top of the Southwest Division.

In his two games back, Morant is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds Morant missed both games against the Kings.

The Kings have lost two games in a row, averaging 93.5 points per game and going stagnant on offense, despite seeing two of Tyrese Haliburton’s best games of his young career. He is averaging and 23 points, 12 assists per game.

In fact, he has gone for 21+ points and 10+ assists in his last four games, possibly showing the team he is the future starting point guard.

Both teams have multiple players out due to injury or health and safety protocols, but this game still features a ton of talent worth watching.

