How to Watch Grizzlies at Raptors

In Tuesday night NBA action, the Grizzlies hit the road for a matchup against the Raptors.

The NBA season continues Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule, including several intriguing games between teams who are fighting to get into the playoff picture. One of those matchups will feature the Grizzlies heading to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Grizzlies have gone 10–10 and are looking to rise further in the standings. Ja Morant is out due to a knee injury but is expected back at some point this season. In its last matchup, Memphis ended up defeating the Kings by a final score of 128–101.

On the other side of this matchup, the Raptors coming into this game with a 9–12 record. They are a fringe playoff contender in the East but will need to string some wins together. Toronto is fresh off a 109–97 loss against the Celtics.

Both of these teams are full of young talent and athleticism. This should be a very intriguing and entertaining matchup to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.