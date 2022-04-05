How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Memphis Grizzlies look to keep rolling and sweep the season series against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

With the Southwest Division clinched, the second best record in the Western Conference and the NBA overall already locked in, the Grizzlies (55-23) are playing with house money. They play the Jazz (46-32) on Tuesday. 

Utah has gone from running away with its division to potentially falling into the play-in tournament if it cannot close out the regular season strong.

Memphis is coming off a monster win over the first place Suns behind 30 points and seven assists from Dillon Brooks.

Memphis is on a seven-game winning streak, which is its fifth winning streak of at least 4+ games this season 

This season against Utah, Memphis is averaging 119.0 points per game and giving up 113.5 points.

The Grizzlies are 3-0 and seem to relish playing Utah this season. If Utah falls to the No. 7 seed by the end of the season, then this will be a first round preview. That side plot will be interesting to watch throughout the game today.

Despite not needing this win for the standings, Memphis has to come in very motivated with the most wins in franchise history right there in front of it.

Right now it has 55 wins, tied for the second-most wins and only one win off the franchise record with four games remaining. Of the final four games, three are at home. The only one that's on the road is against the Nuggets. 

