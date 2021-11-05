How to Watch Grizzlies at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will hit the road Friday night for an intriguing matchup against Bradley Beal and the Wizards.
    Both the Grizzlies and Wizards have had surprisingly strong starts to the NBA season. They will put those starts to the test when they face off Friday in Washington.

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis has started the season with an impressive 5–3 record. Ja Morant has looked like a superstar and helped lead the Grizzlies to a 108–106 win over the Nuggets in their most recent game. Morant scored 18 points in that win, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points to go along with eight rebounds.

    The Wizards have a 5–3 record as well entering Friday's game. Washington is coming off of a 109–100 loss against the Raptors. In that game, Bradley Beal led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

    Both of these teams are looking like postseason contenders in their conferences. With a ton of talent on both sides of the court, this promises to be a great game to watch Friday night.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
