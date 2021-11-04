Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (5-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies
- The Wizards average 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Washington totals more than 113.1 points, it is 4-0.
- Memphis is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Grizzlies put up just 1.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Wizards give up (109.8).
- Memphis is 2-1 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Washington is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Wizards are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at ninth.
- The Wizards average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank sixth.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Montrezl Harrell is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
- Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant collects 27.0 points and adds 7.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.
How To Watch
November
5
2021
Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)