Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (5-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

    • The Wizards average 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies give up.
    • When Washington totals more than 113.1 points, it is 4-0.
    • Memphis is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up just 1.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Wizards give up (109.8).
    • Memphis is 2-1 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
    • Washington is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Wizards are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at ninth.
    • The Wizards average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
    • The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank sixth.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Montrezl Harrell is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
    • Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant collects 27.0 points and adds 7.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
