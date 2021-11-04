Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (5-3) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

The Wizards average 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies give up.

When Washington totals more than 113.1 points, it is 4-0.

Memphis is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Grizzlies put up just 1.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Wizards give up (109.8).

Memphis is 2-1 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at ninth.

The Wizards average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 2.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank sixth.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Montrezl Harrell is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.

Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch