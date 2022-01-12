How to Watch Heat at Hawks

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Heat will travel to Atlanta for a tough matchup against the Hawks.

There will be plenty of games for fans to choose from Wednesday night in NBA action. One intriguing matchup will feature two potential Eastern Conference contenders and division rivals facing off. The Heat hits the road to Atlanta to play the Hawks.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

So far this season, the Heat have looked the part of a legitimate contender. They have a 25-15 record entering this game, have dealt with injuries and had quite a few missed games from key players due to COVID-19. Miami ended up defeating the Suns by a final score of 123-100 in its last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hawks have not lived up to the hype that surrounded them prior to the season. They are just 17-22 and trying to turn things around. Atlanta is coming off of a rough 106-93 loss to the Clippers and need to string a few wins together to get back on track.

While the Hawks have struggled this season, they should put up a good fight against the Heat. This game is going to be a battle. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

