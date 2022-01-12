Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Heat will travel to Atlanta for a tough matchup against the Hawks.

There will be plenty of games for fans to choose from Wednesday night in NBA action. One intriguing matchup will feature two potential Eastern Conference contenders and division rivals facing off. The Heat hits the road to Atlanta to play the Hawks.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Heat have looked the part of a legitimate contender. They have a 25-15 record entering this game, have dealt with injuries and had quite a few missed games from key players due to COVID-19. Miami ended up defeating the Suns by a final score of 123-100 in its last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hawks have not lived up to the hype that surrounded them prior to the season. They are just 17-22 and trying to turn things around. Atlanta is coming off of a rough 106-93 loss to the Clippers and need to string a few wins together to get back on track.

While the Hawks have struggled this season, they should put up a good fight against the Heat. This game is going to be a battle. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16892558
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hawks

29 seconds ago
USATSI_15914051
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Knicks

29 seconds ago
USATSI_17321968
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at 76ers

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17481052
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Wizards

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17485535
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pacers

30 minutes ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Albany at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Oklahoma Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17475526
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17476210
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy