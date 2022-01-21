How to Watch Heat at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat look to stamp out the momentum of their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat (29-16) have risen up and look to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as they surge up the standings, with the Hawks (19-25) next on deck. Atlanta has won two games in a row to get back on their feet, but they have also lost both games against Miami this season. As they try to dig out of another early-season hole, it only gets harder and harder with a very much improved Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta has won two games in a row fully leaning into the offense and the wizardry of Trae Young on that end:

In their two games this season, Atlanta is averaging 104.5 points per game and giving up 119.5 points to Miami. Other than against Chicago (130.5 points allowed), that is the most points any team is averaging against Atlanta this season.

The defense has been a wreck all season for Atlanta, which is why it seems they have scrapped that effort in their last two games and went all in on offense.

Against Milwaukee and Minnesota, they scored 127.5 points and gave up 118.0 points per game, but both in wins. They are leaning into their roster identity, which is to allow Trae Young to cook and the other shooters and playmakers to shoot and make plays.

On the other side, for Miami it is all about defense. For the season they have the No. 4 defense giving up 103.9 points per game to opponents, while also having balance with the No. 14 offense, scoring 108.5 points per game.

As Miami gets healthier, they are going to be a force in the Eastern Conference.

