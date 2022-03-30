How to Watch Heat at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Heat and Celtics battle in primetime for first place in the East on Wednesday night in this thrilling showdown.

This could very easily be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. Of course, the Bucks and 76ers need to be factored into that conversation as well, but only one game separates the Heat and Celtics in the standings. Tonight could change all of that, especially with the Celtics playing at home. Boston has put on a show in the second half of this season. In the first half, the Celtics were 10th in the conference. Now, they can get back in first when facing a struggling Miami team.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Miami Heat at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before the Heat's last game, they had dropped four in a row. Their game against the Kings could not have come at a better time. They beat the Kings dominantly 123-100, and it snapped their worst losing streak of the season. Jimmy Butler led the way, scoring 27 points and it also brought them back into first place. With only six games to go in the regular season, all against East opponents, this is crunch time for the Heat. 

Boston's turnaround is already complete and it has all of the momentum no matter what seed it finishes with for the playoffs. Before their last game, an overtime loss against the Raptors, the Celtics had won six in a row. 

It was only their fifth loss in 29 games and they only lost by three without Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Their health should be closely monitored for this one, but if they have even one of those players back, they should be favored in this one at home. That's how hot they've been since the calendar flipped to 2022. 

