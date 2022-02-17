How to Watch Heat at Hornets

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Heat will hit the road to take on the Hornets in Charlotte.

The 2021-22 NBA season is almost to the All-Star break, and tonight's games will be the last until after the break.

With that in mind, these teams are all trying to finish the first half of the season on a positive note. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Heat hitting the road to take on the Hornets in Charlotte.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat hold a 37-21 record and are looking like a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. They have top-notch star power in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry plus a great supporting cast. Last time out, the Heat ended up losing to the Mavericks by a final score of 107-99.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets started the season off as a sleeper contender but have fallen off as of late. Charlotte comes into this game with a 29-30 record and needs to pick up a big win. In their last game, the Hornets lost to the Timberwolves by a final score of 126-120.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but the Heat are definitely favored to win this game. While the Hornets have struggled lately, they have the firepower to turn things around quickly.

Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

