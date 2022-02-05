How to Watch Heat at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in NBA action, the Heat will travel to Charlotte for an interesting divisional showdown with the Hornets.

The Heat travels to Charlotte to face off against the division rival Hornets. Both teams look like legitimate playoff contenders, and this game should be very entertaining for the fans to watch.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat are 33-20 and have looked the part of a potential NBA Finals contender. They have done so despite missing their star players for quite a few games this year. Miami is coming off of a 112-95 win over the Spurs in its last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets hold a 28-25 record. They are in need of a big win tonight, as they have lost three straight games. In their last appearance, Charlotte ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a tough final score of 102-101.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom on their rosters. This is a game that fans won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

