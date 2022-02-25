How to Watch Heat at Knicks

The first place Miami Heat hit the Garden tonight against the New York Knicks.

Aside from some early season injuries, this season has gone exactly how the Heat (38-21) planned things out in the off-season. They are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference with only 23 games left on the schedule and the struggling Knicks (25-34) next on deck. In their only game played this season Miami absolutely dominated the Knicks through three quarters and were able to hit the showers early against their long-term rivals.

Obi Toppin had himself a weekend winning the Slam Dunk Contest and looks to build off of that momentum to end the season:

In their first game of the season, Miami jumped out to a 30-16 lead in the first quarter making four threes and forcing New York into five turnovers. They walked into the final period with a 92-67 lead and were able to rest the final period.

That game Miami was also without their leader Kyle Lowry, but got 88 points from Duncan Robinson (25 points), Jimmy Butler (22 points, six rebounds and five assists), Tyler Herro (21 points, six rebounds and four assists) and P.J. Tucker (20 points).

Bam Adebayo only scored six points, but added in 11 assists and eight rebounds.

On the other side for New York they got 18 points from Toppin who had his moment at the All-Star game winning the Slam Dunk Contest. He is one of the bright spots for New York this season and is a building block for their future.

