How to Watch Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night, the Heat will travel to take on the Suns in what should be a very entertaining showdown.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Saturday night with some great matchups for the fans to watch. One of those intriguing games will feature the Heat traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns. Both teams are legitimate contenders in their respective conferences, and they should put on an entertaining show for fans tonight.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat are 24-15 and have done so despite losing Bam Adebayo to an injury and other players to COVID-19. Miami is looking like a team that could make an NBA Finals push come playoff time. In their last outing, the Heat ended up beating the Trail Blazers by a final score of 115-109.

On the other side of the court, the Suns come in with a huge 30-8 record. After making it to the NBA Finals last season, Phoenix looks like an elite contender once again this year. Last time out, the Suns ended up defeating the Clippers in dominant fashion by a final score of 106-89.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which should make for a very fun game to watch. They are also looking at making a statement with a win tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17469002
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Suns

just now
