How to Watch Heat at Trail Blazers

How to Watch Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler will be out of the starting lineups as the Heat travel to Portland to take on the Blazers.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were out in the Trail Blazers' last game against the Hawks, but Portland was somehow still able to eke out a win, even with Trae Young scoring an astonishing 56 points. They won 136-131 but they will need to tighten up their defense regardless of who is on the floor against the Heat. 

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and Portland has been struggling most of this year without their stars consistently in the lineup.

That will be a big factor in this game as Lillard is out for three games as he is still dealing with a lingering abdominal strain. Anfernee Simmons stepped up in a big way in their absence, scoring 41 points against the Hawks. Simmons dedicated the game to his grandfather who had passed away the day before. They will need him to step up once again in a similar manner against Miami. 

The Heat have dropped their last two games after winning the three before that played after Christmas. Miami will be without Jimmy Butler in this one due to an ankle injury, which has been something the team has had to contend with all season. 

The Heat are a better team on paper but with so many names out of the starting lineups, this is really a toss-up. 

How To Watch

January
5
2022

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
