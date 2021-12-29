How to Watch Heat at Spurs

The Heat are getting healthier and hit the road Wednesday to face the Spurs.

The Heat (22-14) look like the tough team from early in the season and are coming off a strong win over a division rival that knocked them down to third in the division. They head to play the Spurs (14-19), who have played better than their record all season but have struggled to close games and win in the fourth quarter. The Spurs have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and look like they are turning things around.

How to Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat put on their hard hats and took care of business against their division rival, the Wizards, taking an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter:

Over the past 10 games, the Heat have quietly gone 8-2, and since getting Jimmy Butler back, they have gone 2-0, holding opponents to 97.5 points per game and looking like a conference finals contender.

In those two games, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 assists, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals plus blocks per game on 43-00-89 splits. He has been a force on both sides of the ball.

This is the first game of the season between these two teams, with the Heat winning both games last season by plus-25 points overall.

For the Spurs, they have found a groove offensively, putting up 120.6 points and 30.4 assists per game on 48-38-78 splits. During the first 23 games of the season, they averaged 107.6 points and 27.7 assists per game on 46-35-70 splits.

Finding their offense has allowed the Spurs to get back into the win column more, which will be tested today against No. 3 overall defense in the NBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.