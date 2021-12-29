How to Watch Heat at Spurs

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat are getting healthier and hit the road Wednesday to face the Spurs.
    Author:

    The Heat (22-14) look like the tough team from early in the season and are coming off a strong win over a division rival that knocked them down to third in the division. They head to play the Spurs (14-19), who have played better than their record all season but have struggled to close games and win in the fourth quarter. The Spurs have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and look like they are turning things around.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Heat put on their hard hats and took care of business against their division rival, the Wizards, taking an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter:

    Over the past 10 games, the Heat have quietly gone 8-2, and since getting Jimmy Butler back, they have gone 2-0, holding opponents to 97.5 points per game and looking like a conference finals contender.

    In those two games, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 assists, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals plus blocks per game on 43-00-89 splits. He has been a force on both sides of the ball.

    This is the first game of the season between these two teams, with the Heat winning both games last season by plus-25 points overall.

    For the Spurs, they have found a groove offensively, putting up 120.6 points and 30.4 assists per game on 48-38-78 splits. During the first 23 games of the season, they averaged 107.6 points and 27.7 assists per game on 46-35-70 splits.

    Finding their offense has allowed the Spurs to get back into the win column more, which will be tested today against No. 3 overall defense in the NBA.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

