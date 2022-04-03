How to Watch Heat at Raptors

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Well maybe it's not that dramatic for the Heat, but they must keep their composure down this final stretch of the regular season. That's especially the case with how close the Eastern Conference standings are. With just four games left, they can't afford a misstep with just 1.5-game lead over the Bucks for first place. The Raptors will be their toughest remaining game, though, as Toronto is on a complete tear.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Tonight:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors are climbing the standings fast after sitting in the seventh seed most of the season. They've won five straight and are 8-2 in their last 10. With a 102-89 win over the Magic in their last game, Toronto surpassed the Bulls for the fifth seed in the East. It's incredible how much fluctuation and how tight this conference has been all season. This game is paramount to the fate of much of the East.

Miami is riding a three-game winning streak of its own. The Heat won impressively 127-109 on the road against the Bulls in their last game. No one jumped out off the stat sheet in that game, with Jimmy Butler leading the team with 22 points but rather it was a collective team effort that secured them a comfortable victory. If they can do that against Chicago, they'll likely be able to get away with it against Toronto without any one player having to take over for the entire team. It's still the Heat's conference to lose.

Regional restrictions may apply.