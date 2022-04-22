Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

  • The Heat score only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (112.4).
  • Miami has a 33-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta has a 22-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Hawks average 8.3 more points per game (113.9) than the Heat give up (105.6).
  • Atlanta is 41-22 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Heat are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 18th.
  • The Heat's 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hawks pull down per game (10.0).
  • The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela grabs 11.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young is the most prolific from distance for the Hawks, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Heat vs. Hawks Stats and Ranks

Heat RankHeat StatHawks StatHawks Rank

13th

46.7

Field Goal %

47.0

7th

4th

44.7

Field Goal % Allowed

47.1

23rd

8th

2090

Assists

2017

15th

25th

1129

Turnovers

924

1st

16th

606

Steals

587

22nd

30th

265

Blocks

348

23rd

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
