Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8), forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8), forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

  • The Heat put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (110) than the Hawks allow (112.4).
  • When Miami puts up more than 112.4 points, it is 33-4.
  • Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110 points.
  • The Hawks' 113.9 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.
  • Atlanta is 41-22 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
  • This season, the Heat have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Miami shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young averages 28.4 points and tacks on 9.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Delon Wright (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Magic

L 125-111

Away

4/17/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Home

4/19/2022

Hawks

W 115-105

Home

4/22/2022

Hawks

L 111-110

Away

4/24/2022

Hawks

W 110-86

Away

4/26/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 107-101

Away

4/17/2022

Heat

L 115-91

Away

4/19/2022

Heat

L 115-105

Away

4/22/2022

Heat

W 111-110

Home

4/24/2022

Heat

L 110-86

Home

4/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates against New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy