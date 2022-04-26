Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8), forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

The Heat put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (110) than the Hawks allow (112.4).

When Miami puts up more than 112.4 points, it is 33-4.

Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110 points.

The Hawks' 113.9 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.

Atlanta is 41-22 when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

In games Miami shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 28.4 points and tacks on 9.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Delon Wright (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Magic L 125-111 Away 4/17/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Home 4/19/2022 Hawks W 115-105 Home 4/22/2022 Hawks L 111-110 Away 4/24/2022 Hawks W 110-86 Away 4/26/2022 Hawks - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule