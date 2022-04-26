How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks
- The Heat put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (110) than the Hawks allow (112.4).
- When Miami puts up more than 112.4 points, it is 33-4.
- Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110 points.
- The Hawks' 113.9 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.
- Atlanta is 41-22 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- In games Miami shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 28.4 points and tacks on 9.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Delon Wright (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Magic
L 125-111
Away
4/17/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Home
4/19/2022
Hawks
W 115-105
Home
4/22/2022
Hawks
L 111-110
Away
4/24/2022
Hawks
W 110-86
Away
4/26/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 107-101
Away
4/17/2022
Heat
L 115-91
Away
4/19/2022
Heat
L 115-105
Away
4/22/2022
Heat
W 111-110
Home
4/24/2022
Heat
L 110-86
Home
4/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
How To Watch
