Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (17-22) will look to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (25-15) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Heat vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-3
223.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat
- The 110.8 points per game the Hawks score are 6.6 more points than the Heat give up (104.2).
- Atlanta is 15-12 when scoring more than 104.2 points.
- Miami has a 22-6 record when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Heat's 108.4 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Hawks give up.
- Miami has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
- Atlanta is 12-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 17th.
- The Hawks average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.9).
- The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.6 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 13.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro sits at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and averages 3.9 assists per game.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Omer Yurtseven with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.6 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Kyle Lowry with 8.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
- Duncan Robinson makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.
