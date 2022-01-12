Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (17-22) will look to end an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (25-15) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Heat vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3 223.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

The 110.8 points per game the Hawks score are 6.6 more points than the Heat give up (104.2).

Atlanta is 15-12 when scoring more than 104.2 points.

Miami has a 22-6 record when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.

The Heat's 108.4 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Hawks give up.

Miami has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Atlanta is 12-7 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 17th.

The Hawks average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.9).

The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 9.6 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 13.1 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch