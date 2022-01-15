Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (26-15) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

The 108.6 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Hawks give up.

Miami has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Atlanta is 12-7 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Hawks average 6.4 more points per game (110.3) than the Heat give up (103.9).

Atlanta is 15-12 when it scores more than 103.9 points.

Miami is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Miami has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.0% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 13.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.

Young averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Kings L 115-113 Away 1/3/2022 Warriors L 115-108 Away 1/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 115-109 Away 1/8/2022 Suns W 123-100 Away 1/12/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Away 1/14/2022 Hawks - Home 1/15/2022 76ers - Home 1/17/2022 Raptors - Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/21/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Lakers - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule