Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (26-15) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks
- The 108.6 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Hawks give up.
- Miami has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
- Atlanta is 12-7 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Hawks average 6.4 more points per game (110.3) than the Heat give up (103.9).
- Atlanta is 15-12 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
- Miami is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.0% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 13.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
- Young averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Kings
L 115-113
Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
L 115-108
Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-109
Away
1/8/2022
Suns
W 123-100
Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Away
1/14/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Trail Blazers
L 136-131
Away
1/5/2022
Kings
W 108-102
Away
1/7/2022
Lakers
L 134-118
Away
1/9/2022
Clippers
L 106-93
Away
1/12/2022
Heat
L 115-91
Home
1/14/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/15/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hornets
-
Away