Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (26-15) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (17-23) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

  • The 108.6 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Hawks give up.
  • Miami has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
  • Atlanta is 12-7 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Hawks average 6.4 more points per game (110.3) than the Heat give up (103.9).
  • Atlanta is 15-12 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
  • Miami is 23-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Miami has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.0% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has a 16-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 13.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.8 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
  • Young averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Kings

L 115-113

Away

1/3/2022

Warriors

L 115-108

Away

1/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-109

Away

1/8/2022

Suns

W 123-100

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Trail Blazers

L 136-131

Away

1/5/2022

Kings

W 108-102

Away

1/7/2022

Lakers

L 134-118

Away

1/9/2022

Clippers

L 106-93

Away

1/12/2022

Heat

L 115-91

Home

1/14/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
