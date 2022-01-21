Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (29-16) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-25) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Heat vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2 219.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

The Hawks put up 111.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 103.9 the Heat allow.

Atlanta is 17-14 when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Miami is 25-8 when allowing fewer than 111.2 points.

The Heat put up an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Miami is 18-2.

Atlanta has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.

The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 16th.

The Hawks average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.9).

The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.9 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 13.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.8 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch