The Miami Heat (52-28) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

The Heat put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (112.5).

Miami is 32-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.

The Hawks score an average of 113.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 40-21 when it scores more than 105.3 points.

Miami's record is 47-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Miami has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

This season, Atlanta has a 35-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.6 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.6 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.

Young hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/28/2022 Kings W 123-100 Home 3/30/2022 Celtics W 106-98 Away 4/2/2022 Bulls W 127-109 Away 4/3/2022 Raptors W 114-109 Away 4/5/2022 Hornets W 144-115 Home 4/8/2022 Hawks - Home 4/10/2022 Magic - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule