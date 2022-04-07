How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (52-28) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks
- The Heat put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (112.5).
- Miami is 32-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Hawks score an average of 113.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 40-21 when it scores more than 105.3 points.
- Miami's record is 47-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 35-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.6 assists in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.6 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Young hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/28/2022
Kings
W 123-100
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
W 106-98
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
W 127-109
Away
4/3/2022
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
4/5/2022
Hornets
W 144-115
Home
4/8/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Magic
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
W 136-118
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
W 131-107
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
W 122-115
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
L 118-108
Away
4/6/2022
Wizards
W 118-103
Home
4/8/2022
Heat
-
Away
4/10/2022
Rockets
-
Away
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)