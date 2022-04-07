Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (52-28) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-38) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

  • The Heat put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (112.5).
  • Miami is 32-4 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • Atlanta is 22-11 when allowing fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Hawks score an average of 113.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 40-21 when it scores more than 105.3 points.
  • Miami's record is 47-19 when it gives up fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Miami has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Hawks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • This season, Atlanta has a 35-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.6 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Kings

W 123-100

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

W 106-98

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

W 127-109

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

W 114-109

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

W 144-115

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Magic

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

W 136-118

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-107

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

W 122-115

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

L 118-108

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

W 118-103

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
