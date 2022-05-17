Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring during the third quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring during the third quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

  • The Heat average 110 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
  • When Miami puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.
  • Boston is 41-12 when giving up fewer than 110 points.
  • The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami has a 46-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 47-14 overall.
  • The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Boston has compiled a 40-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down eight rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

76ers

W 119-103

Home

5/6/2022

76ers

L 99-79

Away

5/8/2022

76ers

L 116-108

Away

5/10/2022

76ers

W 120-85

Home

5/12/2022

76ers

W 99-90

Away

5/17/2022

Celtics

-

Home

5/19/2022

Celtics

-

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Bucks

L 103-101

Away

5/9/2022

Bucks

W 116-108

Away

5/11/2022

Bucks

L 110-107

Home

5/13/2022

Bucks

W 108-95

Away

5/15/2022

Bucks

W 109-81

Home

5/17/2022

Heat

-

Away

5/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

By Phil Watson35 seconds ago
tlc
entertainment

How to Watch Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas35 seconds ago
SOUL FOOD
entertainment

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout Season 4 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas35 seconds ago
May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) and first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrate defeating the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring during the third quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
BET
entertainment

How to Watch Carl Weber's The Family Business Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy