Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after scoring during the third quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The Heat average 110 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

When Miami puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.

Boston is 41-12 when giving up fewer than 110 points.

The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 46-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 47-14 overall.

The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Boston has compiled a 40-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down eight rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).

Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 76ers W 119-103 Home 5/6/2022 76ers L 99-79 Away 5/8/2022 76ers L 116-108 Away 5/10/2022 76ers W 120-85 Home 5/12/2022 76ers W 99-90 Away 5/17/2022 Celtics - Home 5/19/2022 Celtics - Home 5/21/2022 Celtics - Away 5/23/2022 Celtics - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule