Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics
- The Heat average 110 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
- When Miami puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 45-11.
- Boston is 41-12 when giving up fewer than 110 points.
- The Celtics' 111.8 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Miami has a 46-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Heat make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- In games Miami shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 47-14 overall.
- The Celtics' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Boston has compiled a 40-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also pulls down eight rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
- The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10 points and two assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with three made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
76ers
W 119-103
Home
5/6/2022
76ers
L 99-79
Away
5/8/2022
76ers
L 116-108
Away
5/10/2022
76ers
W 120-85
Home
5/12/2022
76ers
W 99-90
Away
5/17/2022
Celtics
-
Home
5/19/2022
Celtics
-
Home
5/21/2022
Celtics
-
Away
5/23/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Bucks
L 103-101
Away
5/9/2022
Bucks
W 116-108
Away
5/11/2022
Bucks
L 110-107
Home
5/13/2022
Bucks
W 108-95
Away
5/15/2022
Bucks
W 109-81
Home
5/17/2022
Heat
-
Away
5/19/2022
Heat
-
Away
5/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
5/23/2022
Heat
-
Home
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
