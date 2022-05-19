Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 next to come. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

  • The Heat record 110.0 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.
  • Miami has a 45-11 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics put up an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.
  • Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Miami is 46-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 47-14 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.7% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
  • Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.5 assists in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.0 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.
  • Tatum is the top shooter from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

76ers

L 99-79

Away

5/8/2022

76ers

L 116-108

Away

5/10/2022

76ers

W 120-85

Home

5/12/2022

76ers

W 99-90

Away

5/17/2022

Celtics

W 118-107

Home

5/19/2022

Celtics

-

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Bucks

W 116-108

Away

5/11/2022

Bucks

L 110-107

Home

5/13/2022

Bucks

W 108-95

Away

5/15/2022

Bucks

W 109-81

Home

5/17/2022

Heat

L 118-107

Away

5/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


