Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 next to come. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The Heat record 110.0 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allow.

Miami has a 45-11 record when scoring more than 104.5 points.

Boston has a 41-12 record when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.

Boston has put together a 41-12 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Miami is 46-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 47-14 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.7% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Boston is 40-9 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.5 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.0 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.9 per game.

Tatum is the top shooter from deep for the Celtics, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 76ers L 99-79 Away 5/8/2022 76ers L 116-108 Away 5/10/2022 76ers W 120-85 Home 5/12/2022 76ers W 99-90 Away 5/17/2022 Celtics W 118-107 Home 5/19/2022 Celtics - Home 5/21/2022 Celtics - Away 5/23/2022 Celtics - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule