Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.
  • When Boston scores more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 46-14.
  • The Heat score 5.5 more points per game (110.0) than the Celtics allow (104.5).
  • Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.
  • The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (9.8).
  • The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
  • Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatHeat StatHeat Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

46.7

13th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

44.7

4th

14th

2036

Assists

2090

8th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1129

25th

19th

591

Steals

606

16th

2nd

478

Blocks

265

30th

