Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.

When Boston puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.

Miami is 46-14 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.

Boston has a 41-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.

The Celtics grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat average (9.8).

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his stats.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks