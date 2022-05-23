Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics average 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.
  • Miami is 46-14 when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.
  • The Celtics grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat average (9.8).
  • The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatHeat StatHeat Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

46.7

13th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

44.7

4th

14th

2036

Assists

2090

8th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1129

25th

19th

591

Steals

606

16th

2nd

478

Blocks

265

30th

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Beat Shazam
entertainment

How to Watch Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Part Two

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics, Game Four

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy