Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to move the ball defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (105.6).

Boston has a 41-12 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 46-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat put up an average of 110 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston is 41-12 when it allows fewer than 110 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 40-9 overall.

The Heat's 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

Miami has compiled a 47-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down three threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down five rebounds and dishes out four assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Duncan Robinson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dedmon with 0.6 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Bucks W 109-81 Home 5/17/2022 Heat L 118-107 Away 5/19/2022 Heat W 127-102 Away 5/21/2022 Heat L 109-103 Home 5/23/2022 Heat W 102-82 Home 5/25/2022 Heat - Away 5/27/2022 Heat - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule