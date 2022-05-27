Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 up next. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.

When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.

Miami has a 46-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat put up an average of 110.0 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.

Boston's record is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (9.8).

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his stats.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dedmon with 0.6 per game.

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks