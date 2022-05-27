Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 up next. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics put up 111.8 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.
  • When Boston totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-12.
  • Miami has a 46-14 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Heat put up an average of 110.0 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Miami is 45-11 when it scores more than 104.5 points.
  • Boston's record is 41-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
  • The Celtics' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (9.8).
  • The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.9 assists per game.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dedmon with 0.6 per game.

Celtics vs. Heat Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatHeat StatHeat Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

46.7

13th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

44.7

4th

14th

2036

Assists

2090

8th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1129

25th

19th

591

Steals

606

16th

2nd

478

Blocks

265

30th

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1006919549h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
imago1011271760h
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
imago0040742795h
College Baseball

How to Watch Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs Cal

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Padres

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18365322
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1012009405h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Tennessee

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy