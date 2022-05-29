Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) speaks to official Zach Zarba during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The 111.8 points per game the Celtics record are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (105.6).

Boston has a 41-12 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.

When Miami gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 46-14.

The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.

Boston is 41-12 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston has a 40-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 47-14 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.0 assists per game.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson is reliable from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Heat W 127-102 Away 5/21/2022 Heat L 109-103 Home 5/23/2022 Heat W 102-82 Home 5/25/2022 Heat W 93-80 Away 5/27/2022 Heat L 111-103 Home 5/29/2022 Heat - Away

