Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) speaks to official Zach Zarba during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) speaks to official Zach Zarba during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

  • The 111.8 points per game the Celtics record are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (105.6).
  • Boston has a 41-12 record when putting up more than 105.6 points.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 46-14.
  • The Heat's 110.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Miami is 45-11.
  • Boston is 41-12 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 40-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 43.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami is 47-14 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.9 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson is reliable from deep and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Heat

W 127-102

Away

5/21/2022

Heat

L 109-103

Home

5/23/2022

Heat

W 102-82

Home

5/25/2022

Heat

W 93-80

Away

5/27/2022

Heat

L 111-103

Home

5/29/2022

Heat

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Celtics

L 127-102

Home

5/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-103

Away

5/23/2022

Celtics

L 102-82

Away

5/25/2022

Celtics

L 93-80

Home

5/27/2022

Celtics

W 111-103

Away

5/29/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0035324687h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Final: Stanford vs. Oregon State

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) greets fans after scoring a basket agianst the Miami Heat during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) speaks to official Zach Zarba during the first half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18332399
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch American Monster

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18373936
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Heat, Game Seven

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18382887
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy