Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (6-1) will host the Boston Celtics (3-5) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics
- The Heat put up 115.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 114.6 the Celtics give up.
- When Miami scores more than 114.6 points, it is 3-0.
- Boston has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 98.9 points.
- Miami's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
- Miami is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Celtics have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Boston has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 13.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jaylen Brown puts up 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Al Horford with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Dennis Schroder with 6.0 per game.
- Brown knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (3.2 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Magic
W 107-90
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
W 106-93
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
W 114-99
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
W 129-103
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
W 125-110
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
W 140-129
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
L 116-107
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
L 115-112
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
L 128-114
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
W 92-79
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away