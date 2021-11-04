Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (6-1) will host the Boston Celtics (3-5) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

The Heat put up 115.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 114.6 the Celtics give up.

When Miami scores more than 114.6 points, it is 3-0.

Boston has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 98.9 points.

Miami's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

This season, the Heat have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.

Miami is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Boston has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 13.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Al Horford with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Dennis Schroder with 6.0 per game.

Brown knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (3.2 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Magic W 107-90 Home 10/27/2021 Nets W 106-93 Away 10/29/2021 Hornets W 114-99 Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies W 129-103 Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks W 125-110 Away 11/4/2021 Celtics - Home 11/6/2021 Jazz - Home 11/8/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/10/2021 Lakers - Away 11/11/2021 Clippers - Away 11/13/2021 Jazz - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule