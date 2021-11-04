Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (6-1) will host the Boston Celtics (3-5) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Celtics

    • The Heat put up 115.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 114.6 the Celtics give up.
    • When Miami scores more than 114.6 points, it is 3-0.
    • Boston has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Celtics' 111.1 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 98.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
    • Boston has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 98.9 points.
    • Miami's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • This season, the Heat have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
    • Miami is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Celtics have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
    • This season, Boston has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.7% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 13.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
    • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Herro, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Brown puts up 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
    • Boston's leader in rebounds is Al Horford with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Dennis Schroder with 6.0 per game.
    • Brown knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (3.2 per game).

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    W 107-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    W 106-93

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-99

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 129-103

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    W 125-110

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-129

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 116-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-112

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-114

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    W 92-79

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) hug after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy