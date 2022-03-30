Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-29) square off against the Miami Heat (48-28) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Heat vs. Celtics

Celtics vs Heat Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-5

213.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

  • The Celtics record 5.6 more points per game (110.8) than the Heat give up (105.2).
  • Boston is 37-11 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
  • Miami is 41-11 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Heat put up 5.3 more points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).
  • Miami has put together a 40-10 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
  • The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.1).
  • The Heat are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.8 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro sits at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Duncan Robinson averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.6 per game).

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
