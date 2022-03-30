Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-29) square off against the Miami Heat (48-28) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Heat

The Celtics record 5.6 more points per game (110.8) than the Heat give up (105.2).

Boston is 37-11 when scoring more than 105.2 points.

Miami is 41-11 when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Heat put up 5.3 more points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (104.0).

Miami has put together a 40-10 record in games it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.3 points.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Heat grab per game (10.1).

The Heat are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.1 per contest to go with 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.8 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch